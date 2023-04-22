125 years

April 22, 1898

Orders were received this afternoon from Col. Anthony at Springfield, commanding officer of the Third regiment, calling for medical examinations of members and reserves of Company L at the armory tomorrow afternoon and evening.

——-

The armory was again filled last evening by a large and enthusiastic crowd and nine new names were added to the Company L list of reserves.

100 years

April 22, 1923

Mary Louise Schaefer and Wilbur D. Emmons were selected as two of the three representatives from Sidney in the local finals of the State Memory Music contest held this morning in the Central school building. Each of them scored 290 on the examination.

——-

At the meeting of city council last evening, C.P. Rodgers appeared before council and protested the action of Mayor Trout in refusing a license to the John Gordon circus to give an exhibition in the city. The mayor defended his position stating that he had been counseled by several parties to take the action and had a perfect right to do so under city ordinance. Council took no action.

75 years

April 22, 1948

Appointment of Elmer Weipert as acting chief of the Sidney Fire Department was announced today by city officials. He takes over for Kenneth Purnell who resigned after nearly 23 years of service. Weipert will serve until a civil service examination is held to determine the appointment for chief. He has been a member of the department for 17 years.

——-

In a joint statement today, Robert Bertsch, general manager of the Slusser-McLean Scraper Co., and John Thomas, business representative of local 776 UE-CIO, announced an agreement was reached late yesterday to settle the 167-day-old strike at the Slusser-McLean Scraper Co. Under the agreement, workmen will begin returning to work on Friday morning.

50 years

April 22, 1973

ANNA – Leonard Albers, a graduate of Anna High School, has been notified by the state FFA office in Columbus that he has passed state selection for the coveted American Farmer Degree in the area of agricultural production.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Mr. and Mrs. Charles Vornholt have returned from a 14-day Ohio Funeral Directors European Education Conference.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – American Club met at the home of Mrs. Bernard Van Horn with 13 attending. Mrs. Carl Ramga, president, opened the meeting. Mrs. Richard Herndon had won the style show at the district meeting, which entitles her to model Wednesday at the state convention April 25 at Columbus.

25 years

April 22, 1998

T.J. Ansley and Jeanna Heitbrink were named king and queen at the Anna High School prom.

——-

Overnight guests at the Greatstone Castle bed and breakfast, 429 N. Ohio Ave., will be pampered as never before in coming months. Patrons who are not overnight guests will also be able to use some of the services the castle plans to introduce, which include hydrotherapy, massage and facials. On Monday afternoon, the Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals, by a 3-2 vote, determined that the offering of such services to patrons who are not overnight guests would be conditionally permitted.

——-

Four Shelby County students have been named national award winners in science by the United States Achievement Academy. They are Rachel and Cristina Stewart and Samantha M. Sell, all of Sidney, and Evelyn Fullenkamp of Botkins.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.