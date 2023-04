Sidney High School Hall of Honor inductees for 2023 are MD Todd Arthur, left to right, of Cincinnati, 1991 SHS graduate, Ann Eisenstein, of Vero Beach, Fla. 1966 SHS graduate, Mary Jannides, of Cincinnati, 1955 SHS graduate, and Terri Thompson, of Sidney, 1973 SHS graduate. The four SHS graduates were inducted in a ceremony on Friday, April 21.

