The People’s Garden Garden Coordinator Michelle Stephenson, left, of Houston, gives a garden tour to Judy Zimmerman, of Sidney. The People’s Garden held an open house on Saturday, April 22. The People’s Garden is located behind Agape on Brooklyn Avenue. Zimmerman wanted to learn more about gardens. She was also curious to learn about The People’s Garden. The garden plots are all spoken for but volunteers are still wanted. Volunteers can call Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525.

