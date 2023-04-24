Scott Marchal recognized as 2022 Firefighter of the Year

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

SIDNEY — Deputy Chief Dallas Davis and Chief Chad Hollinger are pleased to announce that the 2022 Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter of the Year (FFOY) is Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Marchal.

Marchal began his career with the department on May 12, 2008. According to Davis and Hollinger, Marchal has distinguished himself on countless occasions by the exemplary performance of his duties and is an outstanding firefighter and paramedic.

“FF/P Marchal leads by example and routinely is found around the station working on additional details and projects. His work ethic and dedication to the department have consistently been at a high level throughout his career,” wrote Hollinger.

Marchal is a mentor and leader to younger members of the department and takes these responsibilities seriously and is admired for his loyalty, friendship and willingness to put forth extra effort by Hollinger. He has high personal standards for how he performs his assigned duties and holds others accountable by coaching and mentoring them as appropriate.

“He is an outstanding representation of what this award (FFOY) is intended to stand for. In a field of numerous worthy candidates, the body of FF/P Marchal’s work elevated him above his peers. I am very pleased that Scott’s peers nominated him and the FFOY Review Committee put him forth as this year’s recipient,” wrote Hollinger.

“I would like to thank the city of Sidney for giving me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Sidney and Shelby County for the past 15 years as a firefighter/paramedic,” said Marchal. “I thank God and my family who have supported me through the years in the fire service. I am grateful for my peers who nominated me for FFOY. I give all the praise and glory to God.”

Marchal will be recognized by Sidney City Council on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. during a presentation at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar Street, Sidney.

The Sidney Daily News conducts a periodic interview to update readers with news from the Sidney Fire and Emergency Services Department, 222 W. Poplar St., Sidney.