Cross inspires visitors to Morgan’s Place

SIDNEY — A 16-foot-tall cross was installed as part of the Memory Wall at Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Tuesday evening, April 11. The feature was suggested and built by Mitch Phlipot with steel donated by Albert Freytag.

A black powder coating provides an outer surface and was applied by Randy Foster Metal Finishers. Tom Finkenbine of Stellar Crane placed the cross within the Memory Wall. He was assisted by Phlipot, Freytag and Bob McReynolds.

Mollie Verdier, executive director of Morgan’s Place, said, “The cross has always been symbolic to me, a poignant reminder of the heavy burdens that you carry as a grieving parent and the sacrifices you endure for God’s greater glory.”

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is located on state Route 589 in southeastern Shelby County. The vision of Mollie and her husband, Nathan, it provides free burials and other services for families who have suffered the loss of a baby due to miscarriage or stillbirth. Aborted babies may also find a place of rest there. The cemetery is available for all regardless of religious affiliation and held its first funerals just after Thanksgiving last year.

Several fundraisers have been scheduled for May.

On May 13, Cruizer’s Bar and Grill in Russia will host a cornhole tournament. The event begins at noon and participants can register beginning May 6 through May 13 at 11 a.m. using Cruizer’s Facebook page, Cruizer’s web page, or in person at the bar. The entry fee is $ 10 per person and partners will be determined by a blind draw. The double elimination competition will provide prize money to the top three teams. A raffle and 50/50 are also on the agenda.

The 3 Heath Brothers Gospel Group will be part of a dinner/concert at The Pallazo in Botkins on Friday evening, May 19. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Music will begin at 7 p.m. with a raffle and 50/50 interspersed throughout the evening. Tickets are available at Right to Life in Sidney, Believe Art from the Heart between Anna and Sidney, and Silver Cross in Fort Loramie. The price is $ 25 per person and should be purchased by May 7. Tickets may also be ordered online at morgansplacecemetery.org/events.

Thanks to the sponsors to date. They are Koenig Equipment, Sidney Electric, Shelby County Right to Life, Buckeye Electrical Products, Monnier and Co., Greg and Priscilla Wilt, DM-Carts, Buckeye Ford, Air Handling Equipment Inc., Wells Brothers Inc., Panel Control Inc., Express Employment Professionals and First National Bank of New Bremen.

Culver’s Restaurant in Sidney will host a dine-to-donate on May 22. The event will last from 5-8 p.m. There is no flyer necessary. All who enter that evening will be counted in the fundraiser.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery or the events mentioned above, call Mollie and Nathan Verdier at 937-726-9988 or Priscilla and Greg Wilt at 937-497-8118. The website for Morgan’s Place is morgansplacecemetery.org.