Jackson Center High School upperclassmen to experience A Night in Paris

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center High School upperclassmen will experience “A Night in Paris” at the 2023 Jackson Center junior and senior prom at The Oaks on Saturday, May 6.

The space will be decorated in gold and black with a beautiful chandelier suspended over the dance floor in conjunction with the theme. Dinner will be catered by The Spot Restaurant and will be served at 7 p.m. Crowning of the queen and king will be at 8:30 p.m., followed by the dance with music hosted by DJ Spicemaster. Following the dance, parents of the junior class will host an after prom event at Jackson Center Schools from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The king candidates are as follows:

• Zayne Brewer, the son of Stephanie Brewer

• Grant Elchert, the son of Scott and Leishia Elchert

• Jace Mullenhour, the son of Brian and Krissy Mullenhour

The queen candidates are as follows:

• Carleigh Ross, the daughter of David and the late Tracey Ross

• Haylee Shields, the daughter of David and Misty Shields

• Sarah Swiger, the daughter of Travis and Tina Swiger