Mick Blankenship and Mad Hatter performing in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Mick Blankenship, with Special Guest Mad Hatter, will be performing at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, May 6.

Hailing from Cincinnati is the American Rock artist and multi-instrumentalist known as Mick Blankenship. Blankenship teamed up with producer John Moyer (bassist of multi-platinum Metal band Disturbed) to record his first full length album titled “Crown of Apathy” in February 2018. His first single “Transcend the Machine” received radio play in Europe as well as the United States. Blankenship teamed up again with Moyer in 2021 to record his second full length album titled “Madness in Shadows” and features Moyer on the album as a co-writer. The new album contains a ballad as well as some heavy hitters. His single “Rule the World” made the Independent charts in 2022 at No. 10 as well as No. 1 on Boston Rock radio four weeks in a row.

Blankenship released a cover of Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” in 2022 that went viral on Facebook and received over one million views.

Influenced by artists like Disturbed, Shinedown and Sevendust, it is sure to please a large audience.

Mad Hatter is a Dayton, Ohio, area rock cover band performing hits from the 1970s through the late 90s.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $15 or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets for only $10 each ($40 total). Premium seating, first several rows/center stage, are still available for $25 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.