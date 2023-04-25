Planning Commission approves four cases

SIDNEY – The Planning Commission approved four cases at a meeting on April 24.

Isaiah Beaver, of the Shelby County Engineer’s Office, on behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners, requested the rezoning of one property at 204 W. South St. to neighborhood commerce. Upon review, staff decided four adjacent properties located between West Court Street and West South Street should also be changed from residential multi-family and court square district to neighborhood commerce.

City Planner Tim Hurysz said the property of 204 W. South St. is currently undeveloped after the demolition of a multi-family home recently and the plan is to make a maintenance garage on the site. The other properties are a parking lot, a two-family dwelling, a three-family dwelling and the Veteran Affairs garage.

The second item the commission approved was from UGDC, LLC, on behalf of Menard Inc., to split a lot adjacent to Dollar Tree on Wisconsin Street into two new lots, each roughly 1.1 acres in size and containing no drive access to Michigan Street. Hurysz said one lot will be made into a plasma donation center and the other lot will remain undeveloped.

The last item involves two properties on Montrose Avenue. Tracy Goins requested approval of a lot split/replat to transfer ownership of a portion of her lot to the adjacent property owner. Then the other property owner’s lot will be replat to combine parcels.

Commissioner David Gross was absent from the meeting and was excused by the commission.