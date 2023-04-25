SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Ashley Lynn Glenn, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Diani Asha Lawrence, 20, of Lima, was charged with failure to transfer title registration, $205 fine.
Tina M. Burks, 60, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Richard D. Mansfield, 46, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $155 fine.
Timothy B. Comberger, 42, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Allen A. Finkenbine, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $222 fine.
Sharon J. Colson, 62, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark William Harshbarger, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Kenneth K. Poeppelman, 68, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Julia M. Everman, 39, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Roy D. Hess, 34, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Brittany Ann Fata, 25, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Gary E. Metz, 39, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.
James L. Moneer, 47, of Saint Marys, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Eric J. Oen, Jr., 41, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Shelby Marie Prenger, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan A. Roller, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Maritza Serrano Quezada, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Rachel Slife, 50, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $161 fine.
Lauren M. Turner, 22, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan Pascual Lopez, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lawrence D. Gutwein, 60, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer Lynn Henke, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob S. Iddings, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $136 fine.
Emily Marie Sherwood, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deborah A. Ceylor, 52, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.
Ryan Buckingham, 26, of Glenview, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Misty M. Ellison, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Nicholas Lars Christensen, 24, of Troy, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Philip E. Mason, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kody Lee Phillips, 26, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Joseph A. Hartley, 58, of Troy, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
James M. Hess, 40, of Troy, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Kazunori Yoshimi, 37, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James Paul Wickens, 50, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Sheldon Lee Morris, Jr., 40, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mason Robert Homan, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Robert L. Flynn, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $210 fine.
Bryce Stanley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michael J. McGuire, 68, of Lima, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Alberto Quinones, 44, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 33, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension, $210 fine.
Anita L. Cromes, 78, of Sidney, was charged with operation at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Joshua D. Wright, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Lexus Renee Garcia, 26, of Dalton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jasmine Marie Figueroa, 30, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.