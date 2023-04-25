SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Ashley Lynn Glenn, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Diani Asha Lawrence, 20, of Lima, was charged with failure to transfer title registration, $205 fine.

Tina M. Burks, 60, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard D. Mansfield, 46, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $155 fine.

Timothy B. Comberger, 42, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Allen A. Finkenbine, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $222 fine.

Sharon J. Colson, 62, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark William Harshbarger, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Kenneth K. Poeppelman, 68, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Julia M. Everman, 39, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roy D. Hess, 34, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Brittany Ann Fata, 25, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Gary E. Metz, 39, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

James L. Moneer, 47, of Saint Marys, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Eric J. Oen, Jr., 41, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Shelby Marie Prenger, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan A. Roller, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Maritza Serrano Quezada, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Rachel Slife, 50, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $161 fine.

Lauren M. Turner, 22, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Pascual Lopez, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lawrence D. Gutwein, 60, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer Lynn Henke, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob S. Iddings, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $136 fine.

Emily Marie Sherwood, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah A. Ceylor, 52, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.

Ryan Buckingham, 26, of Glenview, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Misty M. Ellison, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Nicholas Lars Christensen, 24, of Troy, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Philip E. Mason, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kody Lee Phillips, 26, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Joseph A. Hartley, 58, of Troy, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

James M. Hess, 40, of Troy, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kazunori Yoshimi, 37, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Paul Wickens, 50, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Sheldon Lee Morris, Jr., 40, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason Robert Homan, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Robert L. Flynn, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $210 fine.

Bryce Stanley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michael J. McGuire, 68, of Lima, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Alberto Quinones, 44, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 33, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension, $210 fine.

Anita L. Cromes, 78, of Sidney, was charged with operation at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Joshua D. Wright, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lexus Renee Garcia, 26, of Dalton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jasmine Marie Figueroa, 30, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.