Geriatric Life Enhancement online workshop offered June 7

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUs (Continuing Education Units) or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by June 5. More information and the registration form is available at https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]

Presenter, Kathryn Kilpatrick, M.A, is a geriatric life enhancement consultant, memory fitness specialist and speech pathologist with over 35 years of experience in different settings including hospitals, rehabilitation centers and home health care. Kilpatrick is a national motivational speaker and author focused on enhancing the quality of life of older adults through educational programs, consulting options and lifelong learning.

Changes in memory and cognition beyond normal aging, coupled with hearing and/or vision loss and decreased activity can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. When effective strategies are provided for communication and memory challenges, along with activity modification, there are opportunities for enhancing the daily interactions of the older adult with their family, friends, care partners, community organization and healthcare professionals.

Participants will learn the signs of physical and mental changes, the importance of life enhancement and strategies to enhance and modify communication with older adults.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, non-profit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.