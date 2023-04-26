FeaturesCommunity Historic Downtown By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A newly painted Historic Downtown sign was installed on the arch located over South Main Avenue on Wednesday, April 26. Another sign was installed on the arch going across South Ohio Avenue. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A newly painted Historic Downtown sign was installed on the arch located over South Main Avenue on Wednesday, April 26. Another sign was installed on the arch going across South Ohio Avenue. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings