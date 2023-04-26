Toledo Zoo’s twin Polar Bear cubs to make their debut

TOLEDO – The Toledo Zoo has announced its twin Polar Bear cubs, Kallik and Kallu, will officially go on exhibit in the Arctic Encounter on Friday, April 28.

The male cubs, who are ready to explore their new home, have been learning to swim over the last few months (as seen on the Zoo’s live stream) and are now officially ready to meet their fans. Born on Nov. 11, 2022, the cubs have grown steadily and have been given the green light to go on exhibit with their mother, Crystal. Kallik and Kallu are Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs.

The Zoo is thrilled to finally provide its guests with the opportunity to see the cubs and share them with the community. Zoo staff has monitored Kallik and Kallu closely, observing them in their behind-the-scenes area to ensure they are proficient at swimming and exploring their environment independently.

“We could not be more excited to share these two amazing animals with the world,” said Michael Frushour, curator of mammals for the Toledo Zoo. “These may be the most fun and rambunctious cubs we have ever had here at Toledo Zoo, and they are going to be a blast to watch running and playing out on their large exhibit.”

The Zoo has been a part of the Species Survival Plan (SPP) program for over 20 years, which helps ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums, most of which are threatened or endangered in the wild. Because Polar bears are classified as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of the species. It has been successful in breeding and raising cubs over the years.

The Zoo encourages visitors to come and enjoy watching the cubs grow and learn as they explore the Arctic Encounter, which provides a safe and enriching environment for the bears. The cubs will be on exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Toledo Zoo and its Polar bears, visit https://toledozoo.org/.