Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Anna

ANNA — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Anna this May thanks to the sponsorship of the Anna Parks and Recreational Committee.

The circus has been providing family-friendly entertainment for 37 years and has been featured on the A&E special “Under the Big Top,” Nick News: “On the Road with Circus Kids,” and OETA’s “Big Top Town.”

The Tuesday, May 23, show in Anna features big cats presented by Trey Key, aerialist Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders and the Perez Daredevil Duo on the tight rope and wheel of destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s foot juggling and hair hanging and Circus Clown Leo Action. The circus is set to perform at the Anna Community Park, located on West Main Street, with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, guests can visit the park and check out how the circus sets up and enjoy activities before the shows. At 9:30 a.m. everyone is invited to watch the big top tent rise and tour the grounds for a behind-the-scenes look at the circus, learn about life on the road and how the circus takes care of the animals. Then, at 4 p.m. activities begin. Pre-show activities include pony rides, moon bounce, a giant slide and face painting. Also at 4 p.m., the concession stand and box office open. Finally, at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus performs.

Advance tickets cost $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors ages 65+. Advance tickets can be purchased at Revive in Sidney and in Anna at the Anna Market, Our Creative Market Place, Fill My Cup, Anna Library, Anna Fire Department Pancake Breakfast on May 7, Anna Village Town Hall and by texting Gary Strasser at 937-638-4129. Tickets can also be purchased at 4 p.m. on the day of the event at the Box Office. Box Office ticket prices are; $16 for adults and $9 for seniors 65+ and kids ages 2-12.