Ruese receives Angel Award

SIDNEY — FISH, which is an acronym for “Friends In Service to Humanity”, held its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon on April 19 at the Vera Event Center in Sidney.

Fifty-five attendees enjoyed a lunch catered by The Spot, and a program presented by Chad Gessler of Clear Creek Farm. Door prizes which were donated by local merchants were awarded, as well as the Angel Award which is voted upon by the volunteers honoring a fellow volunteer who has gone above and beyond in the past year. Honored this year was Phil Ruese, who works every morning and keeps everyone smiling. Co-chairs for the event were Syble Andrews and Patt VanSkiver.

FISH is comprised of a thrift shop, food pantry and Christmas store located at 1128 W. Michigan Street in Sidney, OH. If you would be interested in becoming a volunteer, stop in and pick up an application. New volunteers are always welcome.