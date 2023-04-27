FeaturesCommunity Troubleshooting By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp City of Sidney employees Chris Roediger, of Sidney, takes a peek at a courtsquare fountain while trying to clear a blocked fountain pipe on Thursday, April 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News City of Sidney employees Chris Roediger, of Sidney, takes a peek at a courtsquare fountain while trying to clear a blocked fountain pipe on Thursday, April 27. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings