Board honors employees

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center employees were honored during the board of education meeting Monday, April 24.

The board approved a resolution honoring employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service with the school district. Recognized for five years of service, Jennifer Bertke, Teresa Conn, Alexander Federinko, Heather Foster, Jamy Friend, Cynthia Geyer, Audrey Gutman, David Heintz, Kelty Inman, Roberta Jacobs, Libby Long, Kelly Luthman, Erin McGaharan and Anne Wendelen; 10 years of service, Michelle Brunson, Amanda Helmstetter, Jessica Helsinger, Kelly Hobert, Jeremy Kettering, Kreg McCullough, Matthew Pleiman, Nathan Sailor, Brent Snell, Anne Vonderheide and Catherine Zimmerman; 15 years of service, Maria Brewer, Cheryl Kies and Matt Stager; 20 years of service, Ned Courtright; 25 years of service, Deon Metz and Robert Zimmerman; and 30 years of service, Ralph Ash.

In other business, the board:

• Learned Upper Valley Career Center will be engaging in a full visioning session this summer along with the Upper Valley Career Center Foundation as the career center plans for future expansion, alumni engagement, and preparation for the 50th Anniversary.

• Learned the administration in collaboration with the Ohio School Boards Association have been involved in a year-long process of Board Policy Review.

• Approved the Pitch Piqua Grant of the Piqua Community Foundation in the amount of $5,831.94 for Cosmetology initiatives.

• Approved the Gene Haas Foundation Grant in the amount of $12,000 for manufacturing scholarships, professional development, and equipment.

• Approved the Ohio Safety Training Grant administered by the Ohio Attorney General in the amount of $7,616.94 to be used for school safety initiative.

• Approved the agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the provision of truancy liaison services for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved the agreement with R.T. Industries for job coaching services for the Launch program in an amount not to exceed $42,809.04 for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved the following donations: two Bradford White Defender 30-gallon gas water heaters & three bathroom sinks and faucets, donated by Noll-Fisher Inc., to be used by the Adult Division HVAC-R program; $7,000 donated by Emerson Climate Technologies, to be used to purchase student tool kits for the HVAC-R Technologies program; two crates of No. 12-18 Awg Thhn wire donated by Area Energy and Electric, to be used by the Electrical Trades/SkillsUSA program; two skids of motor starter disconnects donated by Sollmann Electric, to be used by the Electrical Trades/SkillsUSA program.

• Approved up to two Early Childhood Education and Care Instructors/Paraprofessionals along with up to five students to participate in the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado, from July 2-6,2023. The costs to the District for the staff members and five students for registration, travel, lodging, meals and miscellaneous expenses will not exceed $11,275.

• Approved Erin McGaharan, guidance counselor, and one Teacher Academy student to participate in the Educators Rising National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, from June 29-July 2, 2023. The cost to the district for the staff and student registration, travel, lodging, meals and miscellaneous expenses will not exceed $4,416.

• Approved Family and Consumer Science Instructors/FCCLA Advisers Vicki Kipker (Jackson Center satellite), Tara Berning (Fairlawn satellite), and Tricia Alexander (Fort Loramie satellite) to attend the National FCCLA Leadership Meeting in Denver, Colorado, from July 2-6, 2023. Plans are to bring up to 30 students (Jackson Center – 10, Fairlawn – 7, Fort Loramie – 13). The cost for registration, travel, meals, lodging and tours will not exceed $9,100 for the instructors. The total cost to support (30) national student qualifiers will not exceed $45,300.

• Approved SkillsUSA Advisers Jeff Bertke and Sara Plozay, as well as additional staff member(s) (to be named at a later date), to attend the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 18-24, 2023. The combined cost to the District for registration, travel, meals, and lodging will not exceed $5,500.00 per staff member.

The Board approved a number of students (to be determined after the SkillsUSA State Convention held on April 25-26, 2023), to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 18-24, 2023. The combined cost to the District for registration and lodging will not exceed $3,500 per student.

• Approved the new job description for the Distance Education Specialist (Adult Division).

• Approved a contract with Westerheide Construction for renovations of the Adult Technology Center for $467,500.

• Authorized Patrick Gibson, director of Business Operations, change order authority for construction projects in an amount not to exceed $40,125.

• Approved a contract with Booher Asphalt and Paving for paving and resurfacing of parking areas for $226,878.

• Authorized Gibson change order authority for paving and resurfacing projects in an amount not to exceed $7,500.

• Approved a resolution for the use of the former swing space by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.The former swing space will include secondary, as well as post-secondary educational spaces and programming on an as-needed basis.

• Approved a resolution showing support of application for Career Technical facilities expansion funds.

• Approved a resolution of Reduction in Force of a non-teaching staff due to abolishment of positions, and financial reasons. The reduction in staff will include the reduction of one full-time Adult Division Media/Program Specialist.

• As a result of the Reduction in Force implemented resolution the contract of Roberta Jacobs, Adult Division Media/Program Specialist, will be suspended effective June 30, 2023.

• Approved the 2023-2024 Adult Division Full Time Regular Salary Schedule.

• Approved the Full-Time Certificated Salary Schedule.

• Approved the cabinet member employment of Michelle Brunson, executive director., from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2028.

• Approved the administrator employment of Ryan McCoart, supervisor of instruction, vocational, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026; Jeffrey Shaffer, director of technology, July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026; Steven Verhoff, supervisor of instruction, academic, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

• Approved the Adult Education Employment Jerry Anderson Jr., Adult WD Instructor – In- House – Industrial, and Adult WD Instructor – Off-Site- Industrial.

• Approved the following resignation for the purpose of retirement of Clark Shigley, Career Based Intervention Instructor, Troy Junior High Satellite.

• Approved the contract modification for Greg Anderson, Paraprofessional – Auto Collision: Unpaid partial leave of absence from April 17, 2023, through May 26, 2023.Anderson will work from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., due to responsibilities on his family farm.

Approved the contract modification of Chad Bumgarner, Adult WD Instructor, In-House and Off-Site; David Ozimek, Adult Aspire instructor; and Brent Reikowski Adult Aspire transitions specialist.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.