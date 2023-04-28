Lighting up her world

SIDNEY — “It is better to light a candle, than curse the darkness.”

Those are the words Farrel L. Kaplan lived by and will be remembered for the legacy she has left in Sidney and Shelby County. Kaplan died April 25, 2023. She was 96.

Kaplan was instrumental in establishing FISH in Sidney and volunteered with many organizations in the community. She was a volunteer at the Shelby County Historical Society, and a charter member and trustee of the original Board of Trustees of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. She volunteered at Holy Angels Catholic Church and Holy Angels School.

She and her husband, John, were named the Shelby County Citizens of the Year in 1992. She received the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross in 2006.

“Farrel was one of the founders of FISH. She and the late Barbara Adams started the whole thing and planted the FISH ‘seed’ over 40 years ago,” said Darla Cabe, who knew her for 22 years. The two served together on the FISH board and as volunteers. “Little by little FISH grew and grew. Farrel served in nearly every capacity of FISH, from the head of the organization, to an office worker, to the public relations expert, to the secretary, to a sorter, a buyer, an organizer, a historian. For many, many years, she really did it all at FISH.

“She served on the FISH board for most of the time the Board existed and she led with an honest heart, always remembering the reason for the organization’s existence. She wanted to be a good neighbor to all… those FISH served, those who donated to FISH, the volunteers and all involved in any way. Farrel is one of the people for whom I have the greatest respect. She exemplified living a Christ-like life. She treated others well and was always kind. She was dignified and poised in all situations, even difficult ones. She was a hard worker. She was reliable and trustworthy. She always tried to be very positive and was a peacemaker,” said Cabe.

Cabe describes Kaplan as a “lady with true class and dignity.”

“She taught me what a lady with true class and dignity looked like, as well as a lady of meekness. Not weakness. She was not weak, but was meek and humble in the very best sense of the words. She loved God, her family, her country, her neighbor. She taught me how to be poised in difficult situations and to act and not react. She faced opposition with faith and fortitude,” said Cabe.

“She was a small woman in stature, but a mighty woman in heart and soul. She served her family, her God and her community so well. It can easily be said of her: ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’ She will be missed,” said Cabe.

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County Executive Director Rachel Hale said she first met Kaplan when she joined the senior center as its executive director.

“She and her husband had both been on the planning committee for creating the Senior Center and she was on the original Board of Trustees for the Senior Center. Since our opening 26 years ago, she was involved with many of our fund raising efforts and volunteered on several committees as well as serving on the Board many times,” said Hale.

“She was always happiest when she was helping people and enjoyed teaching new players the game of Bridge. Our Annual Card Party fundraiser was one of her favorite committees and for many years she was a huge part of this fundraising endeavor. It was with a heavy heart that we did not have her with us for this year’s event on April 26, 2023.”

Hale said she will miss Kaplan’s joy of helping others.

“There was something about Farrel that always had me challenging myself to do better and be better in all that I do at the Senior Center. If she was passionate about something she was a force to be reckoned with and if you had a project or concern, you wanted her to have your back. She was a very classy lady with a heart for others. In all that she did, she was always humble. I will greatly miss her guidance, her inner strength and her beautiful smile,” said Hale.

Anne Morrow’s mother, Juanita Salm, and Kaplan were friends so Morrow grew up around the positive lifestyle Kaplan led.

“The two of them went on many trips together thru the Motor Club and played Bridge often. Both Farrel and my mom volunteered at FISH and for many years we volunteered together. We were on the Thursday crew and enjoyed many laughs. And when Farrel and I left Fish, we remained close friends till the end. So many memories will stay with me,” said Morrow.

“Farrel, just by being herself, always had a way about making you feel comfortable. She was unique in many ways,” she said.

“Sidney has lost a special community member in Farrel. She helped in so many organizations and was able to pull volunteers together to get a job done. Senior Center and Shelby County Historical Society. Parish Picnic, FISH, just to name a few.

“Each of us will remember her for how she was to each of us. I cannot just list one but myself and my husband have lost a special friendship that will be hard to replace. Will hold her in our hearts forever and will miss our phone calls, visits, emails, lunches and keeping up on the happenings of our lives,” said Morrow.

“In the last three months, three friends have passed away. One was 86, one was 96 and one was 101. Their knowledge, their laughter, sharing visits, sharing lemon cake, and being with them in person is over. We will talk about them for years to come,” she said.

Tilda Phlipot, Shelby County Historical Society executive director, has known Kaplan since she was in the second grade at Holy Angels School.

“I first met Farrell when she was a volunteer at Holy Angels School, I was in the second grade. She was a role model for me all through my school years,” said Phlipot. “When I came to work at the Shelby County Historical Society I found myself always looking for volunteers and Farrell seemed to know everyone in Shelby County. During the planning sessions for the first Applefest it became apparent we were going to need hundreds of volunteers. The committee went to Farrell to see if she could help. She was given all the locations and times and within a few weeks she had all the slots filled.

“As the Shelby County Historical Society started developing children’s programs like Pioneer Day which takes at least a 100 volunteers a year. Farrell worked tirelessly until she had every position filled. More than once I called Farrell one of the angels who lived in Shelby County. Every time she walked into the room she always had a smile on her face and a can do attitude,” said Phlipot.

“I’ll never forget when she walked into the Ross Center just a few years ago and said it is time for her to retire. That thought was overwhelming for me to understand, but I knew she was right. It was time for her to relax, she was in her 90s but I could not imagine how to fill the whole that she had just created and I’m not sure that we have yet to this day.

“When I think about Farrell Kaplan I smile. She taught me that God put us on this earth to serve one another. Farrell never denied a person of her love or help. She was one of the Lord’s angels who took care of the whole community. She brought so many organizations together in unity,” said Phlipot.

Mike Barhorst, Sidney City Council member and former teacher, said Kaplan has been a part of his life since he started teaching.

“I’m not sure when I first met Farrel Kaplan; in some ways, it seems like she was always a positive part of my adult life dating back to the mid-1970’s when I started teaching. Although not so frequent as to border on bothersome, her contacts with me were certainly not infrequent,” said Barhorst. “It might a hand-written note of encouragement or appreciation. It was sometimes a phone call usually preceded by ‘I’m really sorry to bother you because I know how busy you are but I knew you’d be the one person who could answer this question.’ She would then proceed to ask the question, I’d answer and she would again apologize for bothering me and hang up.

“Farrell was a consummate volunteer and organizer. She never sought the limelight for herself. I’m guessing contributed far more to the community than many who have been recognized and more than most who knew her even suspected,” he said.

“I might describe her as the ‘oil’ that kept more than one organization running smoothly. I never heard her say ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have time!’ or ‘You certainly don’t expect me to pay for that out of my own pocket do you?’ Rather she would pitch in and find a way to get whatever it was completed and not just finished, but finished well.

“She leaves us at a time when there are seemingly fewer and fewer willing to contribute their time to making the community a better place. The Sidney community benefited greatly from her efforts; she leaves a void we’ll struggle to fill,” he said.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. Her obituary is in Saturday’s newspaper.