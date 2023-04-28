125 years

April 28, 1898

The Underwood Whip Co. today received an order from the United States Government for 12 dozen hickory whip stocks to be shipped to Baltimore, Md., at once.

——-

Rev. J.A. Patterson will be installed as the new pastor of the Presbyterian Church tomorrow evening. Presbytery will meet at the church in the afternoon.

100 years

April 28, 1923

A remarkable entertainment was given at the Majestic theatre last evening, when local talent appeared in “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” under the auspices of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. The production was given in four acts with 19 scenes. Among those having leads were Minor Dow, Mrs. Fred Griffis, Mrs. Mark Miller, Harry Faulkner, Walter McMillin, Cecil Webster, William P. Collier, Ray Burke, Robert Potter, Charles Benjamin, Virgil Collins, Voress Loudenback, Howard Copeland, Homer Crusey, Fred Dull, Kerr Carey, Jessie Ayers Wilson, Stanley Young, Mrs. Robert Marshall, Mrs. P.F. Sarver, Ed F. Salm, Bob DeWeese, O.S. Kenny, Clem Crusey, LaDonna Quinn, and Lawrence Souders.

——-

Mayor Trout has issued orders, changing the manner of parking automobiles on South Ohio Avenue, between Court and South Streets. For the past several years in this section, machines have been parked in the middle of the street. The mayor believes this manner of parking is very dangerous and in the future asks that all machines park at the curb as in other parts of the city.

75 years

April 28, 1948

Sidney’s police and fire departments each added a new member. Louis Bernard received appointment as a police patrolman and Frank Elliott was named a regular fireman. The appointments were based on individual qualifications and results of the civil service examinations.

——-

Capt. Charles Price, of Sidney, will head Battery C at Piqua, assuming charge of duties relinquished by Capt. Charles Wheeler, when the latter was transferred to the battery staff in Dayton. Capt. Price served during World War II, beginning service with the Piqua battery in 1939 as a private.

50 years

April 28, 1973

ANNA – Jack Buscher was elected president of the Anna Rescue Unit Tuesday and Harold Egbert was elected trustee. It was reported the Unit has 12 phones in operation.

——-

Sister Marie Christine, the former Elaine Hunter of Sidney, recently professed solemn vows as a Franciscan nun of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, Birmingham, Ala.

——-

Named outstanding senior at Anna High School, Randy Locker was chosen Teenager of the Month for April by the Sidney Optimist Club and awarded an appropriate plaque at this week’s meeting.

25 years

April 28, 1998

It was prom time all around the county Saturday with three local schools holding festivities. At Fairlawn High School, Scott Heath was crowned king of the prom with Molly Gilfillen tabbed as queen. Honors were given to Houston High School seniors Kevin Graham and Kiley Burkes. The king and queen of Sidney High School were Matt Schemmel and Tizzie Kramer.

——-

RUSSIA – The Russia High School junior-senior prom will be held Saturday. Queen candidates are Lynn Borchers, Houston; Cameo Francis, Russia; Karla Gaier, Houston, and Amy Muhlenkamp, Houston. King candidates are Travis Goubeaux, Dan Hoying, Brad Schulze, and Casey Wendeln, all of Russia.

——-

PHOTO: Shown with their award-winning science projects are Lehman Catholic High School students Erin Langenkamp and Alexa Nolan. Langenkamp earned a “superior” rating and Nolan’s project received three special awa

