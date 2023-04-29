Friday/Saturday scoreboard: Fort Loramie loses in extra innings

By
Staff Reports
-

Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee waits for a bouncing hit while playing St. Henry on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SATURDAY RESULTS

Baseball

St. Henry 5, Fort Loramie 4 extra innings

Bradford 11, Fairlawn 1

Celina 13, Houston 0

Celina 5, Houston 3

Russia 12, Graham 2

Indian Lake 3, Jackson Center 0

Pandora-Gilboa 7, Botkins 2

Botkins 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Softball

Sidney 12, Bellefontaine 11

Bellefontaine 19, Sidney 2

Troy 9, Fort Loramie 2

Troy 10, Fort Loramie 4

St. Henry 4, Houston 3

St. Henry 14, Houston 2

Hardin Northern 19, Botkins 1

Hardin Northern 20, Botkins 10

FRIDAY RESULTS

Baseball

Tippecanoe 1, Sidney 0

Softball

Minster 5, Russia 4

Covington 13, Lehman Catholic 0

Track and field

New Bremen Cardinal Invitational (Anna, Botkins, Lehman Catholic, Russia, Jackson Center)

Wayne Invitational (Sidney)

Benjamin Logan Invitational (Riverside)

