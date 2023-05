Russell Road Church Pastor Fred Gillenwater, of Sidney, right, prays over Jimmy Brown, of rural Sidney, and Brown’s 2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special. Gillenwater was one of four pastors that took part in Blessing of the Wheels that was held around the courtsquare on Saturday, April 29. Cars were also blessed. The Ohio Vietnam Memorial Wall was on display. The other Pastors participating were John Young, Rodney Reynolds and Chad Wilson.

