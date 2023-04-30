FeaturesCommunity Safety fun at the YMCA By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Kayden Pellman, right, 6, of Sidney, gets his face painted with an air brush operated by Eva Wheeldon, of Cincinnati, at the YMCA Health Fair on April 29. Kayden is the son of Matthew and Tara Pellman. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Kayden Pellman, right, 6, of Sidney, gets his face painted with an air brush operated by Eva Wheeldon, of Cincinnati, at the YMCA Health Fair on April 29. Kayden is the son of Matthew and Tara Pellman. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings