YMCA holds book sale

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Tracy Depore, right, and her daughter Ruthie Depore, 12, both of Botkins, find books for summer reading at the semi-annual used book sale at Amos Memorial Public Library on Saturday, April 29.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Tracy Depore, right, and her daughter Ruthie Depore, 12, both of Botkins, find books for summer reading at the semi-annual used book sale at Amos Memorial Public Library on Saturday, April 29.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR