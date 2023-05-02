Dammeyer qualifies for Million Dollar Round Table

CELINA – Carolyn Dammeyer of Celina, formerly of St. Henry, has received recognition for her achievements at the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. Her office is located in Celina where she works as a financial representative.

Dammeyer has qualified for Million Dollar Round Table, an international association. She is among the top life insurance professionals who must meet strict ethical and production requirements in order to qualify. She has also achieved Medallion Club status at The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company in recognition of her work in 2022. As such she will attend the company’s Leaders Sales Meeting in Scottsdale in May.

The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.