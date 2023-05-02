Ferguson awarded excellence in construction honors

SIDNEY – Ferguson Construction was the recipient of an Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction and Merit in Construction Award at the annual Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Awards Gala in Sharonville. The Excellence in Construction Gala honors the skills and creativity of the entire team responsible for an outstanding merit shop construction project.

“Achieving an award showcases the dedication and effort put forth by the team,” affirmed Mick Given, CEO of Ferguson. “It validates the tremendous effort we have put into each project, as we compare ourselves against the industry’s top performers.”

In the category of Commercial Construction under $5 to $10 million, Ferguson was awarded a top honor for their design and construction of the Goodwill Easter Seals of the Miami Valley West Campus Community Services Center. The facility was designed to meet the needs of the citizens in West Dayton, and Trotwood by creating a neighborhood setting and offering a variety of life-changing services. The programs include community outreach, behavioral health services, including youth programs, services for adults with developmental disabilities, and adult day senior services. The project construction was focused on universal design that went above and beyond ADA requirements. Special attention was given to the personal needs of the clientele and staff, creating a beautiful space that values dignity and inclusion.

The Merit in Construction Award, in the category of Commercial under $4 million, was bestowed to Ferguson for the revitalization of the Mercy Mission House campus. The campus, which once was a church, is now home to six different nonprofit organizations including Alpha Community Center, Bridges Community Action Partnership, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, and Mercy Mission House shelter. Each agency operates independently and provides services to clients in one location, which streamlines efforts for residents in the community and makes agency collaboration easier to execute. The project construction required renovating the church to include male, female, and family dormitories. Additionally, a commercial kitchen, multi-purpose room, food pantry, and quarantine dormitory were added to the community center. Finally, a new vehicle storage garage was added to house the organization’s transportation vehicles.

When Ferguson Construction began in Sidney in 1920, the family business took personal pride in each and every project. Through the years, they have remained focused on crafting spaces that enrich lives, enhance workplaces and celebrate communities. They pride ourselves on delivering transparency from concept to completion and continuously finding better ways to build greater efficiency, certainty, and value into every project. This dedication to their clients, their communities, and their teammates has enabled them to transform the construction process for all. Everything they do is built for you. For more information visit ferguson-construction.com.