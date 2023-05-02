Sidney’s summer lunch program begins June 5

SIDNEY – The Sidney Parks and Recreation Department recently released the locations and times for the 2023 summer lunch program for children.

The program will operate from June 5 through Aug. 11, and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at each site. The sites and times are as follows:

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Green Tree Park, 800 Sixth Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Dr., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Deam Park, 2100 N. Main Ave., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• McMillen Park, 500 Carey St., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Alpha Community Center, 950 Childrens Home Rd., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Dr., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Parke Dr., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Heritage Manor Park, 2440 Apache Dr., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Every child who attends the summer lunch program will also be eligible for the summer backpack program, which will provide children with weekend meals every Friday. The private donors of the backpack program this year include Sidney Body Carstar, Buckeye Lincoln Ford, Cargill and FISH of Shelby County.

To register for the programs, fill out the form in the department’s 2023 Summer Recreation Programs packet located at https://bit.ly/3oVj4or .