Puterbaugh retires from Ohio Living Dorothy Love

SIDNEY — Lori Puterbaugh, activity coordinator at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, announced her retirement after 15 years of service. A celebration of our career will be held on Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Highlights of her tenure at Ohio Living Dorothy Love include:

• Orchestrating shuffleboard tournaments that took residents across the state to our sister communities.

• Arranging for residents to attend regional and state competitions for the LeadingAge Ohio art and writing competitions.

• Performing a USO show with The Steppers (line dance group) of Ohio Living Dorothy Love to support the troops in Afghanistan.

• Bus trips for the residents to explore regional restaurants, businesses, community and cultural events and mystery tours.

• Editor of “The Buzz” monthly newsletter.

• Organizing fundraising efforts for the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Crafters, which supports Ohio Living’s Life Care Commitment.

• Signature activities and parties that have entertained many – which include the annual hobby show, ladies tea and fashion affair, men’s fishing derby/barbecue, 4th of July fireworks and concert with the Sidney Civic Band, Grandparents Day Ice Cream Social, Kentucky Derby parties, spring and holiday craft bazaar, Veterans Day celebrations, indoor and outdoor parades, and numerous themed parties.