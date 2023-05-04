Alzheimer’s Association shares positive data on new medicine

DAYTON — On behalf of the millions of Americans impacted by the devastation of Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association enthusiastically welcomes the robustly positive topline data reported today by Eli Lilly on the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 Phase Three clinical trial of donanemab for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Full Statement

“These donanemab Phase Three results are significant and further underscore the scientific evidence and personal benefit these types of treatments can have when people can get access to them. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) policy to block Medicare access to Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Alzheimer’s treatments is in stark contrast to scientific evidence, is unprecedented and must be reversed immediately,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO.

“We look forward to additional data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 trial at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July, including data on participant safety and representation. If those data are consistent with what we saw today regarding efficacy and safety, we strongly support FDA approval and, if approved, we expect CMS and other private insurance coverage.”

Ohioans living with early Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them. Unfortunately, Medicare has blocked access to these treatments. Medicare covers all FDA-approved drugs, except those for Alzheimer’s.

A national petition from the Alzheimer’s Association is asking anyone in Ohio concerned with the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia on the state to make their voice heard within the Biden administration. Ohioans can add their name to the petition and send the president a message at https://p2a.co/8lkyPqm.

Alzheimer’s Association release on the CMS block of Alzheimer’s FDA-approved drugs:https://www.alz.org/news/2023/cms-blocks-access-to-fda-approved-alzheimers-drugs

Local experts are available to discuss: the implications of the announcement for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia and the impact the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) coverage decision blocking access is having on people living in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, and the Association’s efforts to get CMS to reverse this unprecedented decision.

The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The report conveys the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source covering the broad spectrum of Alzheimer’s issues. The Facts and Figures report is an official publication of the Alzheimer’s Association.