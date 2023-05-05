On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.