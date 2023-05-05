Senior Center to host annual Shelby Awards

SIDNEY — May is Senior Citizen month and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be hosting the “Shelby Awards” on Wednesday, May 17.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. Lunch will consist of chicken with gravy, roasted red potatoes, veggie blend, tossed salad, a roll and dessert. There will be musical entertainment from Sam Osterwisch. Door prizes will be handed out with the top prize being a $100 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.

The nominees being honored this year for this prestigious award are: Ron Argabright, of Sidney; Dan and Kim Cecil, of Sidney; John Covelli, of Sidney; Janet Fischbaugh, of Sidney; Bruce Toal, of Sidney; and Judy Zimmerman, of Sidney. The winner will be announced at the event.

The Outstanding Senior Citizen Award is run through the Area Agency on Aging with local county committees naming their winner and candidate for the state-level award. It is given to someone that has been a long-time volunteer and has helped to enhance the lives of others. The committee for Shelby County step it up a notch and also award an Outstanding Organization of the Year. This is a business or organization that has reached out to the community in ways that enhance and serve our community members.

The Shelby County committee members are: Robin Burleson, Fair Haven; Travis Bryant, Affinity Hospice; Adriene Fortkamp, Ohio Living Home Health; Stefanie Hale, The Landings; Rachel Hale, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County; Hallie Hurley, Wilson Health; Jenny Hueslkamp, Wilson Health; Pam Martin, The Landings; Shelia Nuss, Board President at the Senior Center; and Eric Shoemaker, Ohio Living Dorothy Love.