125 Years

May 6, 1898

The various offices of the court house on the first floor are being connected with the county auditor’s office by electric bells. This is being done to better facilitate the calling of the different officials when they are wanted at the telephone in the auditor’s office, it being the only telephone on the first floor.

——-

Three new oil wells in Van Buren township came in within the past week. These are all in the Northwestern corner of the township and are within 600 feet of each other. They include a 20-barrel well on the Christ Boesel farm; a 100-barrel well on the farm of Henry May, and one of 75 barrels on the Nolte farm.

100 Years

May 6, 1923

Following some time spent in the planning stage, a Commercial Club has been organized and officers elected at Botkins. Samuel Kies was named president of the club, J.C. Koenig, secretary, and A.F. Zaenglein, treasurer. One matter of special attention concerning the membership is that of free picture shows every Wednesday

and Saturday evenings. A committee of Arthur Kennedy and Arleigh Sheets was named to arrange for the purchase of an outfit.

75 Years

May 6, 1948

Interest ran highest in the Shelby county Democratic primary election yesterday as approximately 3,500 Democrats expressed their preferences in several hot local contests, while about 1,900 Republicans cast their ballots. On the Democratic side, Robert Gearhart took honors from five other candidates in the sheriff’s race for commissioner. Among the Republicans, Carl Pruden and John Moyer were winners in the three-corner commissioner race, while Rodney Blake won the prosecutor’s nomination.

——-

Sidney’s national guard unit, Company I, will mark its first anniversary as a federally-recognized outfit tomorrow coincident with the opening of a recruiting drive. Capt. Rodney Oldham said that with the campaign for new men it is hoped to add 50 members to the current strength of 79 men and two officers.

50 Years

May 6, 1973

NEW KNOXVILLE – The day that Supt. and Mrs. Vernin E. Katterheinrich walk out of the New Knoxville School for the last time as school personnel will be one of mixed emotions.

The couple has given a total of 55 years of combined service to the school system. They will retire this spring. Katterheinrich has been in the position for the past 20 years and he served as teacher and principal for 18 years prior to the superintendent assignment. She has been a teacher at the school for 17 years.

——-

Members of the Shelby County Children’s Services Board last night personally thanked Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Harp, 526 North Main Ave., and gave them special recognition for child care they have provided during the past 26 years.

A certificate of commendation signed by board and staff members at the Children’s Home was presented to the couple..

25 Years

May 6, 1998

The coins Americans carry are about to change. A new dollar coin is being introduced and the eagle will disappear off the back of the quarter.

Philip Diehl, director of the U.S. Mint, discussed the coming changes Friday during a trip to Sidney. Diehl visited Amos Press Inc. to meet with the staff of Coin World, a publication for coin collectors.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653).