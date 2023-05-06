Western Ohio United soccer

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Western Ohio United’s Aiden Kennedy, left, of Sidney, prepares to kick the ball away from Beavercreek’s Celtic Soccer Club’s Easton Griswold. The teams competed in the annual Mayfest Classic at Tawawa Park on Saturday, May 6.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

