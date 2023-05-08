Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 30-May 6

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to three emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Two of the three patients were transported to the hospital. After being dispatched to one call, an on-scene deputy canceled the EMS response. One patient was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, the other was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney. Spirit EMS was assisted at one scene by Shelby County deputies and another by Lockington Fire.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.