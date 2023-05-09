Anna Council adopts ordinance for 2023 sidewalk program

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted an ordinance for the 2023 sidewalk program at a meeting on April 25.

The ordinance determined there to be a necessity to improve sidewalks on North Street, Lacy Avenue and Linkensmith Drive. The council suspended the rules of hearing an ordinance three times and adopted it unanimously.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said no applications were received for the public works superintendent’s position. Because of this, Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy was appointed as interim public works superintendent with the same spending authority. The past public works superintendent passed applicant information on to Mayor Mark Pulfer and candidates will be contacted.

About five applications were received for the public works employee position and seasonal help. Last year, seasonal employees were paid $13 per hour and the pay range is $12 to $18 per hour.

The council also discussed vacant committee seats and Councilmember Darla Bender was appointed to the records commission.

Fire Chief Tim Bender discussed purchasing a seat of heavy-duty spreaders that is a lifting apparatus for $14,500, and the council approved the purchase.

During department reports, Meyer said income tax refunds are currently at $22,664.13 and approximately 300 people are on the tax non-filer list. The Parks and Recreation Department said food trucks will be at the park on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The next Anna Council meeting will be held on May 9 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.