Brown announces more than $10 million for affordable housing in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded a $10,420,277 grant to the state of Ohio to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing.

“Every Ohioan should have a roof over their heads and a safe place to call home,” said Brown. “This investment will help make sure that workers can live close to their jobs, seniors can stay in their communities, and children have a stable place to learn and grow.”

Ohio’s affordable housing providers can use the funds from this investment for housing activities including property acquisition, site improvements and development hard costs, renovation, demolition, relocation assistance, and operating cost assistance for rental housing. The funds will be distributed by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Brown has pushed for continued investment in housing and communities across Ohio and across the country, to help ensure everyone has a place to call home.