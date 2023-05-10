DeWine, Husted unveil reimagined ‘Ohio, The Heart of it All’ campaign

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik have announced the state will resume use of the popular “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline to promote Ohio not only as a great place to visit, but also as a great place to live, learn, work, and raise a family.

While celebrating Ohio Tourism Day in Cleveland this morning, DeWine reintroduced the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline, which was the state’s tourism slogan between 1984 and 2001.

“As Ohio evolves into a powerhouse for technology and innovation, we’re looking at the classic “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline in a new way,” said DeWine. “Our state is thriving, and we want the world to know that Ohio is the heart of technology, the heart of opportunity, the heart of adventure, and the heart of family. This is a brand for all of Ohio, uniting everything we love about our great state under one powerful phrase.”

The new logo and refreshed brand will be promoted through social media posts, radio, and brand videos running on broadcast, Connected TV, and YouTube set to the song “Must be the Love” by Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, a soul band from Akron. The logo was designed by Columbus-based Ron Foth Advertising.

The state’s new marketing strategy will be holistic, encompassing the message that Ohio offers job opportunities, family-friendly communities, and a great quality of life in addition to incredible tourism-related events, destinations, and attractions.

“Tourism is big business in Ohio, but it’s only part of the puzzle,” said Husted. “We want to be champions for the state of Ohio. Moving forward, we’re going to be more intentional about attracting not only visitors, but also people who want to live, learn, and work here.”

“The tourism and economic development messages can’t be separated anymore,” said Mihalik. “The ‘Ohio, The Heart of it All’ theme reinforces the idea that people can have amazing adventures and memorable moments by visiting here, but they also can build their careers, their homes, and their families here.”