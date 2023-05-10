Nominations sought for grand marshal

MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade committee is now accepting nominations for the 2023 grand marshal.

The deadline for nominations is July 1, 2023.

Nominators should send a letter stating reasons why the person/organization deserves the title. Entries should be mailed to Minster Oktoberfest Parade, PO Box 77, Minster OH 45865.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Must be a resident (current or past) of the Minster School District.

• Must have benefited the residents of the Minster Community. Volunteer work, not normal job/duties:

– Can not have received money or benefits for the work.

– The Volunteer has to have done more than just be associated with the project.

– If volunteer work was associated with his/her job it had to be significantly over and above the call of duty.