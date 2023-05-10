Ride N Drive set for May 20

DAYTON — If you’ve ever wanted to try out a zero-turn mower, or test drive a tractor, now’s your chance with Apple Farm Service’s Ride N Drive event. Apple Farm Service has announced the upcoming event for Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton.

Visitors can mow the fairgrounds with a new zero-turn mower, drive around in a new compact tractor, and try out a handful of attachments. Five brands of equipment will be available with sizes and models for small to large yards.

“We love putting these Ride N Drives on,” said Kent Holmes, marketing manager for Apple Farm Service. “It’s the perfect opportunity for you to find out first hand if you like a certain model, type of machine, or if you are ready to switch to a zero-turn or lawn tractor. There are absolutely no strings attached and the event is completely free, so bring your entire family!”

Available to try will be: Kioti, New Holland, and Bad Boy compact tractors. There will also be Bad Boy, Grasshopper, and Exmark zero-turn mowers. Apple Farm Service will have 23 machines, including tractors ranging from 20 horsepower to 45 horsepower, zero turn mowers from 48-inches to 72-inches and attachments like rotary cutters and backhoes.

Along with test drives, Apple Farm Service will be cooking lunch, drawing for prizes and offering games and music for the entire family. This will be the fifth Ride N Drive event held, and the first at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The Ride N Drive event will be held around the main building at the fairgrounds. Attendees are invited to come rain or shine. Machines will run inside the building if inclement weather occurs. The fairgrounds are located off highway 35 west of Dayton at 945 Infirmary Road. Those who want to see more information, like what models will be available, can visit AppleFarmService.com/Ride.