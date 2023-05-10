Track and field, boys tennis roundup: SCAL meet starts

HOUSTON — The Shelby County Athletic League meet started on Wednesday at Houston High School.

The 4×800 meter relays were the only track finals held Wednesday. Fort Loramie finished first in the girls 4×800 in 9:42, edging Botkins by about four seconds. Botkins finished first in the boys 4×800 in 8:28, edging Fort Loramie by about four seconds.

Several field finals were held on Wednesday.

Anna’s Justin Richards finished first in boys long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11.75 inches. Botkins’ Colton Pleiman finished first in discus with a throw of 129-5. Fort Loramie’s Luke Holthaus finished first in pole vault by clearing 12-0.

Houston’s Emilee Earl finished first in girls shot put with a throw of 38-6.75. Houston’s Kinzy Westfall finished first in high jump by clearing 5-0.

The remaining finals will be held on Friday in Houston.

Click here for complete results from Wednesday, including preliminary races.

Sidney competes in Div. I sectional tennis tournament

No Sidney player advanced in the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday in Troy, but coach Donovan Gregory said he was proud of everyone’s effort.

In singles, Franky Herrera lost in a second-round match to Vandalia-Butler’s John Grahm. Carter Wooddell lost in three sets to Springfield’s first singles player Miles Dooley.

Myles Steenrod defeated Piqua’s Seth Staley in three sets in a second-round match that lasted over three hours. He followed that up by defeating Northmont’s first singles player Micha Peters in another three set, three-plus hour match. Steenrod fell in the final round to advance to districts against Butler’s Juan DeDios Aguado.

Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan defeated Springfield players in a first-round match, then beat Tecumseh in straight sets in round two. Furukawa and Hagan dropped the go-to district match against Tippecanoe.

Doubles players Noah Baldauf and Parker Slaven beat Stebbins in three sets. However, they dropped their second-round match to Tippecanoe, who Gregory said is one of the strongest doubles team in the area.

“Coach Casey and I would like to congratulate our two seniors, Takuma Furukawa and Noah Baldauf, on a great season and tennis career at Sidney High School,” Gregory said. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Overall, the boys team finishes 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the Miami Valley League. The squad earned a share of the Valley Division title.

“We had a tremendous season,” Gregory said. “Every single player on the boys team has improved so much during the 2023 campaign.”

Lehman Catholic season ends in D-II sectional

The Cavaliers’ season ended in the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday in Troy.

Joe Pannaparra and Javier Salvador defeated Greenville players 6-0, 6-0, then beat Urbana 6-3, 6-2 to go to the go-to district match, where they lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 to Milton-Union.

“We didn’t lose the match,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Milton-Union won the match. I am so proud of my guys and the way they never stopped battling.”

Thomas White and Logan Linson each lost to Milton-Union players in first-round matches. Alvarro Bullon lost to a Springfield Northeastern player.

The doubles team of Adam Flood and Tommy Lins lost to Bellefontaine.

“We had a really young team this year,” Ungericht said. “It was a learning year. We had six freshman playing this year. We had a number of things work against us, but we also had a lot of positives and gained a lot of valuable experience. Adam Flood stepped up today to play for Luke Courtad who was injured. Adam and Tommy Lins played really well.”

