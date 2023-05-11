St. Mary history program planned

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host the presentation “St. Marys: 100 Years Ago” about the work of St. Marys photographer Fred Yacmett with local historian, educator, and ACHS member Lynne Ray on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m., at the St. Marys Community Public Library, Chestnut Street. The event is free and open to the public, and is presented as part of the Historical Society’s programming in honor of St. Marys 2023 Bicentennial.

Fred Yacmett operated his photography business from c. 1903 through 1934, during one of the most prosperous and exciting times in St. Marys history. He developed a good business selling real photo postcards from his Spring Street studio. Locally significant events that Fred photographed include the 1910 Harvest Jubilee, the Flood of 1913, the 1920 Moulton tornado damage, the 1923 St. Marys Centennial celebration, the construction of Memorial Park, and Gordon State Park. The presentation will include descriptions and rare photos from each event. All of Fred Yacmett’s original photos will be available for attendees to view or provide assistance with their identification.

“The Historical Society and all fans of history are grateful for Lynne’s preservation of the Fred Yacmett photography archive, which documents so much of St. Marys’ history. We hope that many folks will make it to the library for this important Bicentennial presentation,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.