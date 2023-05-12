AES Ohio releases 2022 community impact report

DAYTON– AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), released its 2022 Community Impact Report Thursday, May 11, detailing more than $2.4 million in investments into the Miami Valley with a focus on economic development and the arts, poverty reduction, workforce development and diversity, equity and inclusion. The $2.4 million wasdistributed to 72 nonprofit organizations.

“The challenges our customers and communities faced in the past few years were the driving force behind our smart and strategic investments,” said Kristina Lund, AES Ohio President andCEO. “We emerged from the pandemic with renewed energy and a greater need to drive positive lasting impact in the communities where we live and serve. Our impact report shines a light on our commitment to our customers and our continued commitment to accelerating the future of energy, together.”

Below are a few highlights from AES Ohio’s 2022 Community Impact Report:

• The AES Ohio Foundation added to its long tradition of funding community needs by announcing $1.3 million in awards for 47 projects targeting poverty reduction, economic development and the arts, and workforce development. Additional awards were granted to multiple organizations, whose purposes range from empowering those who are socially and economically disadvantaged to focusing on mental health.

• The AES Ohio Gift of Power program completed its seventh year providing emergency funding to customers struggling to pay their winter heating bills. AES Ohio’s contribution along with generous donations from customers and employees totaling $132,000 kept the power on for more than 400 families, friends and neighbors.

• AES Ohio is bringing the energy to the Dayton Arcade with a premier lighting sponsorship. Shuttered for almost 30 years, the Arcade’s redevelopment brings new life, economic development and investments into downtown Dayton.

• In partnership with the Better Business Bureau of the Miami Valley, the AES Ohio Student of Integrity Scholarship Award recognized four area high school students who demonstrate integrity, ethics and a sense of community supporting our future workforce’s higher education goal.

Visit aes-ohio.com/community for the full 2022 AES Ohio Community Impact Report.