Bluffton University awards degrees

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University recently held commencement exercices.

Garrett Heitkamp, of Jackson Center, earned a bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration. He was also named a Pi Delta Society member.

Darius Boeke, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Paris Cheek, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology.

Nick Schnippel, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. He was also named a Pi Delta Society member.

Brooke Wilson, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. She was named a distinguished scholar in business management.

