Billing named top photographer in AP contest

COLUMBUS — The Sidney Daily News sports editor was named best photographer in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2022 contest. The newspaper was entered in the Division I category which is for newspapers with up to 7,999 daily subscribers.

Bryant Billing, who has been with the newspaper since 2017, was honored Sunday during the Ohio APME’s awards ceremony in Columbus. He was one of three finalists in the category.

“We are extremely proud of Bryant’s accomplishments,” said Natalie Buzzard, general manager. “He has brought his own personal touch to our coverage of local events.”

He also received second place awards for best photo story, “Country Concert kicks off Thursday”; best video, “Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton signing ceremony”; best sports photo, “Fort Loramie beats Southeastern 55-27 to advance to playoffs; and third place for best sports section.

In another contest sponsored by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, Billing placed fourth for best sports game story in Division II, for newspapers with up to 9,999 subscribers.

Some of Billing’s photos that were entered in or considered for the contest are below.

