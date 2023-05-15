Jordan announces Congressional Art Competition winners

Mallory Huffman

MANSFIELD — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH, announced Mallory Huffman, a junior from Marysville High School, as the 2023 Congressional Art Competition winner for Ohio’s 4th District. Her oil painting titled, “To Be an Artist,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside artwork from every Congressional District across the country.

The annual competition is open to all high school students who live in the 4th District. The second place winner is Ava Hefner from Lima Central Catholic High School with a monochromatic painting of Harry Styles titled, “Painting in Style.” The third place winner is Xander Wells from Ada High School with a photo titled, “Victoria.” An Honorable Mention went to Charley Hardman from Benjamin Logan High School for her scratchboard work titled, “Temple on the Water.”

“Every year, the students of the Fourth District show off their artistic talents as part of the Congressional Art Competition, and this year was no exception. We had an outstanding group of students submit their artwork and we’re thrilled to announce that Mallory Huffman took home first place in this year’s competition. All the students that competed did great work and we look forward to their continued success.” – Rep. Jim Jordan

The winners were announced during a reception on May 4, 2023, at the Warren G. Harding Presidential Museum.