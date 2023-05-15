Learning about the Civil War

Ray Schmid of West Alexandria gives an explanation of cooking in the field as well as the food supply during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Joe Esbernd of Lebanon, Rick Spencer of Lebanon and Bill Fuller of Sidney demonstrate how infantrymen positioned themselves in a firing line during the Civil War. The Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News A game of Cricket was played when time allowed. Joshua Schmerge, 14, of Botkins takes a swing at the ball while referee Tom Melville, Wisconsin, watches the play. Joshua is the son of Jason and Amanda Schmerge. The Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Marvin Knasel of Eaton explains how an artillery piece was used during the Civil War during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Allison Jarvis of Germantown explains the difficulties in caring for the wounded soldiers during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Abraham Lincoln is telling the story of his journey to becoming president. He is portrayed by John Cooper of Pickerington during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Jefferson Davis is played by David Walker of Brookfield during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Ray Schmid of West Alexandria gives an explanation of cooking in the field as well as the food supply during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

Joe Esbernd of Lebanon, Rick Spencer of Lebanon and Bill Fuller of Sidney demonstrate how infantrymen positioned themselves in a firing line during the Civil War. The Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

A game of Cricket was played when time allowed. Joshua Schmerge, 14, of Botkins takes a swing at the ball while referee Tom Melville, Wisconsin, watches the play. Joshua is the son of Jason and Amanda Schmerge. The Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

Marvin Knasel of Eaton explains how an artillery piece was used during the Civil War during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

Allison Jarvis of Germantown explains the difficulties in caring for the wounded soldiers during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

Abraham Lincoln is telling the story of his journey to becoming president. He is portrayed by John Cooper of Pickerington during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.

Jefferson Davis is played by David Walker of Brookfield during the Shelby County Historical Society’s annual Civil War Day held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, May 12.