SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to comply with the signal of a law enforcement officer, sexual battery, theft, and drugs, among other charges.

Robert K. Seibert, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two sentences of 36 months in prison, consecutive, with 119 days of jail credit given, on one count of failure to comply with signal of police officer, a third degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Seibert must pay restitution of $441.58, his driver’s license is suspended for five years, and a 2003 Acura and a 1999 Dodge pick-up are declared forfeited. He was indicted for two counts of failure to comply with signal of a police officer, for driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer in speeds of up to 120 mph, and causing substantial risk of serious physical harm, and methamphetamine. Three counts were dismissed.

Chad A. Nill, 43, of Piqua, was sentenced to 108 months in prison, for four counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony, with five years of mandatory post release control, with 3 days of credit given. Nill must register as a Tier II sex offender. Nill will indicted on 20 counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female child victim. Sixteen counts were dismissed.

Bryan K. Huffman, 36, of Piqua, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 70 days of jail credit given, after violating his community control sanctions. Huffman was convicted for attempted domestic violence, a fifth degree felony.

Todd E. Riddle, 62, of Monroe, was sentenced to community control, not to exceed five years, and to pay restitution of $1,861.99, for one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Riddle was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for removing contents of a room at the Budget Host Inn.

Joshua J. Muston, 46, of Anna, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 46 days of jail credit given, and to pay restitution of $3,850, for one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Additionally he must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and successfully complete the Thinking for Change program. Muston was indicted on the same charge, for stealing funds from Five Star Truck Wash in Anna.

Misty R. Mowery, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control and must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, after being unsuccessful in her treatment in lieu of conviction. Mowery was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

David D. Pearson, 52, of Troy, was sentenced to 17 months and 11 months in prison, concurrent, with no days of credit granted, for one charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for preparing marijuana for sale or resale while in the vicinity of juveniles, and for plastic baggies used for storing, transporting, and abusing marijuana. Additionally $743 cash that was seized by law enforcement is determined to be contraband and was forfeited to the Sidney Police Department. Pearson was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Two counts were dismissed.

James R. Goings, 44, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison with seven days of jail credit given, and 18 months mandatory post-release control, for one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, for knowingly preparing methamphetamine for distribution in an amount that is greater than five times the bulk amount of three grams, and less than 50 times the bulk amount. Goings was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second, third and fourth degree felonies, one count of selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Six charges were dismissed.

Amber M. Lucas, fka Amber M. Crosley, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control for each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, felonies in the fourth degree, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. Additionally, Lucas must successfully complete mental health counseling, successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must maintain employment. Lucas was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Three counts were dismissed.

Jason M. Hufford, 41, of Piqua, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with two days of jail credit given, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Hufford was indicted on the same charge, for selling or offering to sell Fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance.

Joshua A. Elliston, 47, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions after violating terms of his community control sanction for one count of attempted violating protection order, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Elliston must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility.