Members of the Holy Angels School eighth grade class includes, top row, left to right, Keaton Baughman, Aidan Lee, Benjamin O’Leary, Shane Frantz, Jackson Kennedy, CeCelia Edwards and Franklin Noe; middle lrow, Harold Tobe, Chase Fitchpatrick, Eden Westerheide, Elizabeth LaForme, Madelyn Nelson and Caleb Holthaus; and bottom row, Elijah Barhorst, Erin Higgins and Ashriel Alvarez.

Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Holy Angels School eighth-grade students will graduate n Wednesday, May 24. The evening begins with Mass at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. The graduation and awards ceremony will immediately follow in the Holy Angels gymnasium.

The class color is pink, which is a symbol of nostalgia, playful, nurturing. The class motto is “We don’t remember days, we remember moments.”

There are 16 members of the Class of 2023. They are Keaton Baughman, Aidan Lee, Benjamin O’Leary, Shane Frantz, Jackson Kennedy, CeCelia Edwards, Franklin Noe, Harold Tobe, Chase Fitchpatrick, Eden Westerheide, Elizabeth LaForme, Madelyn Nelson, Caleb Holthaus, Elijah Barhorst, Erin Higgins and Ashriel Alvarez.

