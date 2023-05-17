WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, hosted a news conference call to announce the 11th straight year of hosting summer manufacturing camps to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Brown’s summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is an important industry in our state, and these camps allow students to find out more about real-world opportunities in the field,” said Brown. “If we’re going to compete with China, we need Ohioans to realize all the opportunities available to them in these industries, and we need to make sure they’re good jobs, where people can build careers and see a future.”

Brown’s office began organizing summer manufacturing camps in 2013, and since then, the number of camps throughout the state has grown. This year, Brown’s office will help organize at least 36 camps in 26 counties.

Brown was joined on the call by Varada Bhide, COO of YWCA of Mahoning Valley, and a parent whose children attended Brown’s summer manufacturing camps, to talk about her and her children’s experiences and the impact the camps had on their family. Brown was also joined by Ryan Augsburger, President of the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association.

“As a parent I want to make sure I am setting a strong foundation for my children’s future academic and career success. Both my kids have participated in the Summer Manufacturing Institute camp, which offers career exploration opportunities for children,” Varada Bhide said. “Manufacturing jobs are not what they used to be. I think it is important to expose children to the various career tracks available to them within the manufacturing industry. These jobs also typically offer higher living wages, and that is important to have a good quality of life.”

“Right now, Ohio is writing the next chapter of its manufacturing legacy – and this will be our most exciting chapter yet. But to make this a reality, we will also need an adequate workforce,” said Ryan Augsburger. “The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association thanks Senator Brown and his staff for their longtime leadership in organizing these summer manufacturing camps. This effort is helping prepare the next generation of Ohio manufacturers, which will fuel our state’s largest economic sector. Senator Brown has been a strong ally in the OMA’s efforts to make young Ohioans aware of the rewarding, life-long opportunities in modern manufacturing. The summer camps are opening the eyes and minds of young people – and their parents – by spotlighting manufacturing’s multitude of career options.”

These camps allow children to learn about careers in their communities, tour local manufacturing facilities and learn from experts. Students learn how products are made, participate in team-building exercises, and work on a project specific to their community.

For more information and to find a camp near you, Ohioans can visit www.brown.senate.gov/summercamps. The website list will be updated as details for each camp are finalized with local partners.