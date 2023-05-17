Honda To Build New, $3.5 Billion Battery Plant in Fayette County; Retool Three Other Ohio Plants for EV Production Thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, joined Honda leaders and associates from around the country representing many different aspects of Honda’s business activities and operations in the U.S. pn Wednesday. Brown discussed the new joint EV battery production facility between Honda and LG in Fayette County as well as the Honda Marysville Plant that will begin producing Honda’s new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles next year. Both of these investments will be bolstered by provisions included in the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, all of which Brown helped write and pass.

“When you establish an industry like this, it has ripple effects around the state. It attracts other suppliers, they incubate talent, that in turn attracts other businesses. It’s happening all across Ohio. The technology of the future – from semiconductors to batteries to electric vehicles – will be developed in Ohio and made in Ohio. Together, we are burying the term the rust belt,” said Brown.

In December, Brown announced that in 2024, Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville will begin producing Honda’s new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The Honda FCEV will be the first mass-produced vehicle in North America to combine a plug-in feature and FCEV technology into one. As a result, the driver can charge the onboard battery to drive the vehicle under electric power for short distances and use fast hydrogen refueling for long-distance travel.

In October, Brown joined elected officials and executives from Honda to announce that the company will invest $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a new facility to make the batteries that power electric vehicles and $700 million to re-tool several existing auto and powertrain plants to produce electric vehicles. The investment was made possible by retooling incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which Brown helped write and pass. The plant will create 2,200 new jobs.