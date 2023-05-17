SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will begin its graduation weekend activities with a baccalaureate Mass on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy.

The commencement exercise will be held Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at the the Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney.

The 42 members of the Class of 2023 are Ryan Cyril Armstrong, son of Doug and Christina Armstrong, of Sidney; Hezekiah Joseph Bezy, son of Paul and Bree Bezy, of Sidney; Ella Mae Black, daughter of Ryan and Kristin Black, of Piqua; John David Brunner II, son of John Brunner and Julie DeDominc, of Sidney; Michaela Elizabeth Burkhardt, daughter of Michael and Annette Burkhardt, of Coldwater; Aiden Michael Burns, son of Steve and Christina Burns, of Piqua; Alicia Ann Cavanaugh, daughter of David and Catherine Cavanaugh, of Troy; Justin David Gerald Chapman, son of Lowell and Michelle Chapman, of Sidney; Wyatt William Earhart, son of Michael and Stacey Earhar,t of Troy; Christopher Conlon Evans II, son of John and Amy Evan,s of Troy; Ignacio Feliu de la Peña Serrano, son of Marcos Feliu de la Peña and Monica Serrano, of Barcelona, Spain, hosted by Craig and Jamie Lamm, of Minster, and Mark and Lisa Moloney, of Sidney; Mara Catherine Flood, daughter of Scott and Cheryl Flood, of New Bremen; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Fortkamp, daughter of Doug and Jessica Fortkamp, of Sidney; Matthew David Galbreath, son of Patrick and Melissa Galbreath, of Piqua; Dylan James Geise, son of Jason and Renee Geise, of Sidney; Jacob Samuel Hawrot, son of Michael and Wendy Hawrot, of Sidney, and Gregg and Doreen Thompson, of Sidney; Kailey Ann Higgins, daughter of Kevin and Leslie Higgins, of Sidney.

Also, Elijah Ashton Holthaus, son of Amanda Ashton and Andrew Holthaus, of Piqua; Katherine Riley Huelskamp, daughter of Paul and Laura Huelskamp, of Troy; Wyatt Anthony Jackson, son of Ryan Jackson, of Troy and Brittani Centers, of Troy; Grace Virginia Karr, daughter of Dr. Patrick and Angela Karr, of Troy; Emma Victoria Keykens, daughter of Victor and Sheila Keykens, of Houston; Tori Ann Lachey, daughter of Joseph and Shannon Lachey, of Sidney; Samuel Wayne LaForme, son of Michael and Molly LaForme, of Sidney; Kyle Joseph Lamm, son of Craig and Jamie Lamm, of Minster; James Stephen Larger, son of Steve and Carrie Larger of Piqua; Sarah Katherine Lins, daughter of Doug and Kate Lins of Troy; Mark Robert Moloney II, son of Mark and Lisa Moloney, of Sidney; Alfarmia Keith Newson Jr., son of Kelli Watercutter, of Sidney and Al Newson, of Orlando, Florida; Genevieve Dawn O’Leary, daughter of Patrick and Charlene O’Leary, of Piqua; Joseph John Pannapara, son of John and Teny Pannapara, of Troy; Tyler Sadiq Rabbani, son of Rose Boyer of Sidney and Sumdan Rabbani, of Piqua; Kai Douglas Reese, son of Jonathon and Nicole Reese, of Sidney; Lucille Katherine Ritze, daughter of Michael and Molly Ritze, of Sidney; Thomas Dietrich Schmiesing, son of Joe and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna; Hayden James Sever, son of Randy and Heather Sever, of Piqua; Nathan James Sollmann, son of Jeramie and Kara Sollmann, of Sidney; Chloe Kay Steiner, daughter of Ray and Stacey Steiner, of Troy; Evan Joseph Trevino, son of Jill Trevino, of Sidney and the late Joseph Trevino; Caroline Elizabeth Wesner, daughter of Chris and Lisa Wesner, of Troy; Thomas Matthew White, son of Matthew and Heather White, of Covington; and Lillian Kathryn Williams, daughter of Kris and Lindsey Williams, of Troy.

Lehman Catholic’s Class of 2023 valedictorian is John David Brunner II, son of John Brunner and Julie DeDomenic, of Sidney. He will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School with a weighted GPA of 111.6% and 30.5 Carnegie Units of Credit. He will be attending Purdue University where he will be majoring in mechanical engineering.

Lehman Catholic’s Class of 2023 salutatorian is Thomas Dietrich Schmiesing, son of Joe and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna. He will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School with a weighted GPA of 110.5% average and 33 Carnegie Units of Credit. He will be attending Franciscan University of Steubenville where he will be majoring in sacred music.

Department Medallions are awarded to the top student, who over the past four years, exemplifies high academic achievement, along with participation in a number of department courses and department extra-curricular activities. Honored will be:

• Art: Matthew David Galbreath

• English: Mara Catherine Flood

• Foreign Language: Samuel Wayne LaForme

• Industrial Technology: John David Brunner II

• Mathematics: John David Brunner II

• Music: Mara Catherine Flood

• Science: Mark Robert Moloney II

• Social Studies: John David Brunner II

• Theology: Thomas Dietrich Schmiesing

Citizenship awards will be given to:

• Outstanding Classmate: Joseph John Pannapara, who was selected by his classmates for his qualities of being kind, caring, and showing leadership.

• Outstanding Male: Mark Robert Moloney II, who was selected by faculty and staff for living out the mission of Lehman and showing true school spirit.

• Outstanding Female: Mara Catherine Flood, who was selected by faculty and staff for living out the mission of Lehman and showing true school spirit.

The class color is blue and the class flower is the yellow rose. The class motto is “Everything will be fine.” The class song is “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

The class officers are President Lucille Katherine Ritze, daughter of Mike and Molly Ritze, of Sidney; Vice President Thomas Matthew White, son of Matthew and Heather White, of Covington; Secretary Alicia Ann Cavanaugh, daughter of David and Cathy Cavanaugh, of Troy; and Treasurer Sarah Katherine Lins, daughter of Doug and Kate Lins, of Troy