SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation, better known as the Shelby County Land Bank, honored former Shelby County Treasurer Linda Meininger durng its Tuesday, May 16, meeting. She was presented with a proclamation by the Shelby County Commissioners naming her the organization’s first-ever director emeritus. Meininger was present for the occasion, and expressed her surprise.

“I am truly honored by this recognition,” Meininger said. “The formation of the Shelby County Land Bank is one of the accomplishments of my long public service career of which I am most proud. I’ve enjoyed my time on the board, and it has taken the cooperation of all of us to get to the point we are today.”

The proclamation paid tribute to “Meininger’s expertise in financial and real estate matters” as being “instrumental in the establishment of the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation”. The proclamation also recognized her service as a founding member of the Board of Directors.

Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, who has served as board chair for the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation since its inception, praised Meininger’s service. “On March 16, 2016, the Shelby County Commissioners authorized and directed that a County Land Reutilization Corporation be formed for Shelby County and that Shelby County Treasurer Linda Meininger should incorporate the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

“Mrs. Meininger’s expertise in financial and real estate matters made her a natural fit for this position,” Guillozet continued. “She has been an outstanding member of its board of directors since the board was formed. Throughout her life, Linda has been an outstanding member of the Shelby County Community and has served our county, state, and nation in an exemplary manner.”

Former Sidney Mayor and Land Bank Vice Chair Mike Barhorst also praised Meininger’s service.

“Linda’s life has been a testament to public service. Whether serving in elected office as a member of the school board or treasurer’s office or as a member of the Kiwanis Club or as a board member of the YMCA or CASA, she has led an exemplary life of service. She is most deserving of this honor.”

Retired Shelby County Auditor and the first Land Bank Director Denny York said, “During my time working with Linda as a public official, I was always impressed by her kindly and cooperative manner. It was obvious to me that at the time that the Land Bank was under consideration, Linda was very supportive of the idea.

“Linda was instrumental in helping to get the Land Bank up and running,” York continued. “The contributions of the Land Bank in improving the Shelby County community are now self-evident. Linda should be proud of the role she played in getting this job done.”

“Linda was instrumental in starting the Shelby County Land Bank,” current Land Bank Director Doug Ahlers said. “She has been a great supporter of the Land Bank since its’ inception. I appreciate her dedicated service.”

“Linda has been a great public servant,” current Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield said. “We all owe her a debt of gratitude. She has been the driving force behind the Land Bank since its inception. She has earned the right to sit back, enjoy life and let others carry on the torch. I certainly thank her for her service.”